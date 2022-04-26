Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Off-duty officer’s gun stolen during Gonzales car burglaries

By Kevin Foster
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is looking for four men blamed for a string of car burglaries across the city Thursday, April 21.

Officials said four black males were able to get away with three firearms, including one belonging to an off-duty law enforcement officer.

The Gonzales Police Department is looking for four men blamed for a string of car burglaries...
The Gonzales Police Department is looking for four men blamed for a string of car burglaries across the city Thursday, April 21.(Viewer)

A spokesperson for Gonzales Police said the men traveled to several homes in a white Chevrolet Tahoe early Thursday morning. It is believed they were specifically looking for cash and guns left in unlocked cars, police said. The police department has also linked the men to burglaries in other parts of Ascension Parish on the same morning.

Off-duty officer's gun stolen during Gonzales car burglaries

Any information can be relayed to the investigating Det, Dominick Rodi at 225 647-9583 or crime stoppers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Jack Jordan
Man accused of deadly fiery crash because allegedly ‘God instructed him to kill himself’ released from mental facility
Off-duty officer's gun stolen during Gonzales car burglaries
Off-duty officer's gun stolen during Gonzales car burglaries
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
East Baton Rouge Parish announced Tuesday that it has started taking new proposals from...
Who should handle East Baton Rouge's waste and recycling?