BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is looking for four men blamed for a string of car burglaries across the city Thursday, April 21.

Officials said four black males were able to get away with three firearms, including one belonging to an off-duty law enforcement officer.

The Gonzales Police Department is looking for four men blamed for a string of car burglaries across the city Thursday, April 21. (Viewer)

A spokesperson for Gonzales Police said the men traveled to several homes in a white Chevrolet Tahoe early Thursday morning. It is believed they were specifically looking for cash and guns left in unlocked cars, police said. The police department has also linked the men to burglaries in other parts of Ascension Parish on the same morning.

Off-duty officer's gun stolen during Gonzales car burglaries

Any information can be relayed to the investigating Det, Dominick Rodi at 225 647-9583 or crime stoppers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.