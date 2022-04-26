Ask the Expert
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down by June 2023

NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four...
NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - Mark Emmert will be stepping down as president of the NCAA but not yet, NCAA Board of Governors Chair John DeGioia announced on Tuesday, April 26.

Officials said Emmert will continue in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” said Emmert. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” said DeGioia. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

Officials added NCAA member schools are in the process of transforming their structure and mission to meet future needs after adopting a new constitution in January.

Emmert is a former chancellor at LSU.

