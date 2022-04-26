Man accused of deadly fiery crash when allegedly, ‘God instructed him to kill himself,’ released from mental facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of causing a wreck in 2019 that killed a woman, while he was allegedly trying to commit suicide, has been released from the mental hospital where he was housed.

Jack Jordan, 21, was initially booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and other charges in the crash that claimed the life of Stephanie Payne, 51, of Greenwell Springs.

According to court documents, Jordan was found incompetent to stand trial and placed in a mental facility.

During a sanity hearing on April 19, Jordan was released to his family as the case moves forward. The conditions of his release include:

Continue counseling sessions

Do not operate a motor vehicle

A status conference is next scheduled for June 22.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Siegen Lane at Perkins Road just before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019. Troopers said Payne was stopped at the intersection when Jordan, who was driving a truck northbound on Siegen Lane, rear-ended her vehicle at a high rate of speed and the collision caused Payne’s vehicle to burst into flames.

It was later learned she was a traveling grief counselor who used her daughter’s death to inspire others.

Jordan allegedly told investigators he intentionally caused the crash. The arrest report stated Jordan told investigators God instructed him to kill himself, so he accelerated his vehicle to purposefully hit another vehicle to end his life.

According to the document, Jordan went on to tell troopers the last time he looked at his speedometer, he was going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Jordan was taken to the hospital for treatment, and then, taken to jail, where authorities said he tried to escape. The report stated Jordan managed to run about 100 yards before he was caught.

In addition to murder, Jordan was initially booked on charges of reckless operation and simple escape.

