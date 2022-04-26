Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana Retired Teachers Association ‘springing into action’

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Education leaders say because of the pandemic, they saw more teachers retire than ever before. The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association (LRTA) will be meeting again Tuesday, Apr. 26 to discuss potential legislation that could impact the state retirement systems and more.

Officials are calling this meeting “Spring into Action.” This event is an opportunity for retired educators around Louisiana to connect with one another.

LRTA Executive Director Rodney Watson said there are around 20,000 members. This is also the first in-person meeting they’ve had since the pandemic started.

He said they have a lot to discuss, including one of the largest teachers shortages in history, not only in our state but across the country.

Watson said they are also focused on their legislative priorities.

There are several return-to-workpieces of legislation targeting retired teachers.

“It’s the first time we’ve met in two years and retired educators, they are a community,” said Watson. “So it’s an opportunity for them to have a social opportunity for them. But for us, focusing on the legislation. Our biggest and most important piece is Senate Bill 6 by Senator Price and this is a cost of living increase to retirees and it will be our first since 2016.”

You can expect breakout sessions with presentations from the retirement system of Louisiana. There will also be an advocacy workshop with the members.

“The first one will be from the director of the teacher retirement system of Louisiana, they’re the ones that administer our benefit plan,” said Watson. ”The second one we’re doing a letter-writing campaign where we actually teach our members how to be advocates. We give them talking points, write registered letters about the bills that we’re supporting and opposing.”

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites on Constitution Ave. Learn more by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Louisiana Retired Teachers Association ‘springing into action’
Louisiana Retired Teachers Association ‘springing into action’
Spring into Action! LTRA spring meeting
Spring into Action! LTRA spring meeting
East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood
EBRP Library asks for community input through survey
Wes Watts
WBR Parish Schools superintendent retiring