Louisiana Retired Teachers Association ‘springing into action’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Education leaders say because of the pandemic, they saw more teachers retire than ever before. The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association (LRTA) will be meeting again Tuesday, Apr. 26 to discuss potential legislation that could impact the state retirement systems and more.

Officials are calling this meeting “Spring into Action.” This event is an opportunity for retired educators around Louisiana to connect with one another.

LRTA Executive Director Rodney Watson said there are around 20,000 members. This is also the first in-person meeting they’ve had since the pandemic started.

He said they have a lot to discuss, including one of the largest teachers shortages in history, not only in our state but across the country.

Watson said they are also focused on their legislative priorities.

There are several return-to-workpieces of legislation targeting retired teachers.

“It’s the first time we’ve met in two years and retired educators, they are a community,” said Watson. “So it’s an opportunity for them to have a social opportunity for them. But for us, focusing on the legislation. Our biggest and most important piece is Senate Bill 6 by Senator Price and this is a cost of living increase to retirees and it will be our first since 2016.”

You can expect breakout sessions with presentations from the retirement system of Louisiana. There will also be an advocacy workshop with the members.

“The first one will be from the director of the teacher retirement system of Louisiana, they’re the ones that administer our benefit plan,” said Watson. ”The second one we’re doing a letter-writing campaign where we actually teach our members how to be advocates. We give them talking points, write registered letters about the bills that we’re supporting and opposing.”

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites on Constitution Ave. Learn more by clicking here.

