Lawmaker wants to issue new protections to churches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State lawmaker Alan Seabaugh (R) wants to give churches more protection with a bill he presented today at the capitol.

Apart from what the governor called essential businesses, almost everyone was asked to close their doors during the beginning phases of the pandemic.

Representative Seabaugh says when it comes to churches, that should never be allowed to happen again. Once COVID spread to Louisiana, Governor Edwards and the Department of Health almost immediately issued a public health emergency. Effectively asking almost everyone to temporarily close their doors.

“Essentially if you’re going to close churches and leave abortion clinics and casinos open, we’re going to say that may not be a particularly good idea,” said Rep. Seabaugh.

Rep. Seabaugh of Shreveport wants to make it clear, with his bill, that if another public health emergency comes around, churches will be left open as much as possible.

“If you’re going to draw a line, the churches should be treated no worse than the least restrictive measure that you put on other secular businesses,” Rep. Seabaugh continued.

Even while under phase one, stores like Walmart and Home Depot were considered essential and were allowed to remain open to a certain degree. Essentially HB953 would allow churches to hold in-person gatherings during a public health emergency as long as stores like Walmart are allowed to remain open, even if at a limited capacity.

A bill like this could have spared Life Tabernacle Church Pastor Tony Spell from his legal battles. Pastor Spell repeatedly defied the governors’ orders, holding services at his church with more than 10 people in attendance. Leading to an arrest, multiple citations, and a number of court appearances.

“He says all these people behind me are lawbreakers, and we’re not. The lawbreakers are right over there in the governor’s mansion,” said Pastor Spell outside of the 19th JDC back in 2021.

But the governor’s staff provided this statement today saying, “initially, the size of gatherings was limited based on the science and data concerning the transmission of the virus. the governor worked closely with faith leaders throughout the pandemic, and all were encouraged to hold services as safely as possible to protect their congregations”.

The bill passed unanimously and awaits further debate on the House floor.

WAFB also reached out to the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops. They say they’re not taking a position on the proposal just yet. Instead, they want to wait to see how it makes its way through the legislature.

