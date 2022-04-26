Ask the Expert
Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts

Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you’re looking for that morning sugar rush to kick off your day but can’t decide between a doughnut and cereal, why not have both?

Krispy Kreme just came out with Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts.

The doughnut chain is offering three doughnuts featuring the classic cereal. One is a glazed doughnut covered in a cinnamon milk icing and bits of cinnamon toast crunch cereal, or you can get a glazed donut topped with either cream cheese icing or dulce de leche icing topped with pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

The doughnuts are on sale now through May 5. You can get them individually or by the box.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

