Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged for her death.

Lacey Fletcher, 36, who suffered from a disability, died at her parents’ home on Jan. 3, according to Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III, the East Feliciana Parish Coroner.

When deputies found the girl’s body, they immediately notified the coroner to come out and process the crime scene.

The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office takes all their bodies to Harvey in Jefferson Parish to conduct an autopsy.

The coroner ruled Fletcher’s death as a homicide, telling WAFB, “Her cause of death stems from at least a decade of medical neglect.”

The home where her body was found is located on Tom Drive in Slaughter, right off of Highway 412.

Bickham tells WAFB that Fletcher was found dead sitting on a 1960′s style sofa, with urine and feces found everywhere around her.

“This is the worst case of neglect I’ve ever seen,” said Bickham.

20th Judicial District Attorney Samuel D’Aquilla says a Grand Jury will decide Monday, May 2 if her parents could be charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, cruelty to the infirmed, negligent homicide, or no charges.

