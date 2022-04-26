Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Former OPSO deputy/Grambling graduate set to receive life-saving kidney from stepson

“I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably wouldn’t have.,” explained Harry Brown.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - April is National Donate Life Month, and according to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), 2,000 Louisianans need life-saving organ transplants. The agency adds that patients can wait on a waiting list for three to five years to find a donor.

Lifelong Monroe resident Harry Brown needs a kidney transplant.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Brown explained to KNOE. “I was exercising, walking every day.”

Brown is a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and Grambling State University graduate.

“Every day across the United States die waiting on a life-saving transplant,” said Leah Lopez, a Community Education with LOPA.

Brown was diagnosed with kidney failure and is on dialysis ten hours a day.

“If I had to go on that waiting list, I probably wouldn’t make it,” said Brown.

Doctors told Brown he would need to find a living donor. That’s when his stepson stepped in to give his stepfather a second chance at life.

“I really couldn’t believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably wouldn’t have,” an emotional Brown told KNOE.

Brown is working on getting his protein levels up in preparation for surgery.

“I”m looking forward to living the life that I was living before the kidney problems,” Brown said. “I can’t even go out there and fish with my stepson. He loves to fish.”

On April 28, community members will hold a prayer vigil at the Monroe Civic Center to pray for Brown’s successful surgery and recovery.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Former OPSO deputy/Grambling graduate set to receive kidney from stepson
Former OPSO deputy/Grambling graduate set to receive kidney from stepson
Is COVID in Louisiana over?
Is COVID in Louisiana over?
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private
Prohibiting sale of chemical abortion pills passes
Prohibiting sale of chemical abortion pills passes Senate Floor