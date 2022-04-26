Ask the Expert
Former LSU RB Nick Brossette joins Brian Kelly’s football support staff

LSU running back Nick Brossette
LSU running back Nick Brossette(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Nick Brossette is returning to the Tiger football program.

Brossette announced via Twitter he is excited to be the director of alumni relations and high school outreach.

Brossette was a member of the LSU football team from 2015-2019. As a senior, he rushed for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He played his prep ball at U-High, where he rushed for 2,321 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior.

After LSU, Brossette was an assistant football coach at U-High.

