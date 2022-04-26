Former LSU RB Nick Brossette joins Brian Kelly’s football support staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Nick Brossette is returning to the Tiger football program.

Brossette announced via Twitter he is excited to be the director of alumni relations and high school outreach.

I am excited to join Brian Kelly’s staff as the Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach. It has been a dream of mine to come back and work where it all started. #GeauxTigers 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/vq9yyTbvri — Nick Brossette (@NBrossette) April 26, 2022

Brossette was a member of the LSU football team from 2015-2019. As a senior, he rushed for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He played his prep ball at U-High, where he rushed for 2,321 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior.

After LSU, Brossette was an assistant football coach at U-High.

