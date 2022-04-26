Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested on domestic violence charges

Carlese Baker
Carlese Baker(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest involving a man wanted on alleged domestic violence charges.

Officials state that Carlese Baker was arrested by BRPD on Monday, April 25 on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery, and domestic abuse battery.

Investigators believe that Baker forced his way into the residence of a female acquaintance and hit her multiple times in the head with a stick.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to her head and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say Baker fled the area prior to police arriving.

Anyone with any information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, you can also submit a tip anonymously from the website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or you can download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Officials say you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

