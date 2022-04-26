Ask the Expert
Cold front ushers in drier, slightly cooler air

Pinpoint forecast as of Tuesday, April 26.
Pinpoint forecast as of Tuesday, April 26.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lingering shower will be possible mainly this morning as a cold front slowly works its way into the northern Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will take a while to exit, but we should see some sunshine returning for most by mid to late afternoon. It will be a somewhat cooler day as highs top out in the upper 70s.

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, April 26.
Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, April 26.

The primary impact from this latest cold front will be cooler temps for a few mornings. Lows will dip into the low to mid-50s from Wednesday through Friday. Afternoon highs will rebound rather quickly though, reaching the low 80s by Thursday and mid-80s by Friday. We should remain dry through the end of the workweek. Our run of great weather for Live After Five continues this week as Zydeco legend Wayne Toups takes the stage downtown.

Live After Five forecast for Friday, April 29.
Live After Five forecast for Friday, April 29.

High pressure may weaken just enough to allow for a few showers by the weekend. I’ve got rain chances less than 20% on Saturday and around 30% on Sunday. The main weather headline will be the return of warm and humid weather as highs climb into the upper 80s.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 26.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 26.

Very warm and humid weather looks to continue into next week, with high temperatures flirting with 90 degrees over the course of several days. A few showers will also be possible, but guidance is struggling to pin down the timing of the best rain chances for next week.

