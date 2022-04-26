Ask the Expert
Chargers sign former Saints OL Will Clapp

By Sean Fazende
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Guard Will Clapp has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Clapp played with the Saints from 2018-2021. The Saints took the former LSU and Brother Martin star in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

Clapp played mostly in a reserve role but started seven games for the Saints during his time in New Orleans. In L.A., he’ll reunite with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and offensive line coach Brendan Nugent.

Clapp was the first LSU Tiger taken by the Saints since 2010 when they selected Al Woods.

