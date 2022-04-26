Ask the Expert
Cassidy honors life of Johnnie Jones on Senate floor

US Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) delivered a speech on the Senate floor recognizing the...
US Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) delivered a speech on the Senate floor recognizing the life and legacy of World War II veteran and civil rights leader Johnnie Jones on April 26, 2022.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - US Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) delivered a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, April 26, recognizing the life and legacy of Johnnie Jones.

Jones was a civil rights attorney who played a key role in the 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott and a World War II veteran. He passed away early Saturday morning, April 23, at the Veterans facility in Jackson, La. at the age of 102, according to family members.

Dr. Johnnie A. Jones Sr.
Dr. Johnnie A. Jones Sr.(WAFB)

RELATED: Baton Rouge Civil Rights trailblazer, World War II veteran dies at 102

“Louisiana, and the entire country, should both mourn the loss and celebrate the life of an American hero and dedicated civil rights leader, Johnnie Jones, who recently died at age 102,” said Cassidy. “But in his 102 years, fought for our country, fought for the free world, and also fought to bring civil rights to a better place.”

Last year, Cassidy presented a Purple Heart to Mr. Jones for his service during the D-Day invasion and his injuries sustained during the battle.

CLICK HERE to watch the full speech.

