Brief cool down before a hot start to May

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below normal temperatures will remain in place through Thursday morning. Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in the mid to upper 70°s. Morning starts Wednesday and Thursday will be cool enough, in the low 50°s, and may need a light jacket. Temperatures will really start to trend warmer by the end of the week.

Jacket forecast for Wednesday, April 27.
Jacket forecast for Wednesday, April 27.(WAFB)
Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, April 26.
Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, April 26.(WAFB)

Highs are back into the mid and even upper 80°s Friday and Saturday. May will be coming in hot, not just because it’s less than a week away, but it literally is going to feel hot. Highs will approach 90° for the first couple of days. At the very end of our 10-day forecast, we do have our first 90° days Wednesday, May 4 and Cinco De Mayo Thursday.

High temps for next seven days through Monday, May 2.
High temps for next seven days through Monday, May 2.(WAFB)

We stay dry through the remainder of this week. A few showers start to pop up as we move into May. We have no cold fronts in the 10-day forecast to help trigger likely rain chances. Rain chances will remain slight at 10-30% for the first few days of May.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 26.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 26.(WAFB)

