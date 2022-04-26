Brief cool down before a hot start to May

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below normal temperatures will remain in place through Thursday morning. Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in the mid to upper 70°s. Morning starts Wednesday and Thursday will be cool enough, in the low 50°s, and may need a light jacket. Temperatures will really start to trend warmer by the end of the week.

Highs are back into the mid and even upper 80°s Friday and Saturday. May will be coming in hot, not just because it’s less than a week away, but it literally is going to feel hot. Highs will approach 90° for the first couple of days. At the very end of our 10-day forecast, we do have our first 90° days Wednesday, May 4 and Cinco De Mayo Thursday.

We stay dry through the remainder of this week. A few showers start to pop up as we move into May. We have no cold fronts in the 10-day forecast to help trigger likely rain chances. Rain chances will remain slight at 10-30% for the first few days of May.

