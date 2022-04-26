Woman killed in head-on collision; 6 others, including 5 children, suffer severe injuries

OSCAR, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a head-on collision on Monday, April 25, according to Louisiana State Police.

The victim was identified as Amber Crawford, 27, of Ventress.

Troopers said six people, five of them children, in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 78 west of LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish near Oscar around 7 p.m.

Investigators said they have determined the driver of the other vehicle and his five passengers, all children between the ages of three and 13, were headed west on LA 78 in a 2016 Chrysler 300 when their car crossed the center line and collided head-on with the 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Crawford.

They added they are still trying to figure out what caused the Chrysler 300 to veer into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Troopers reported none of the people in the vehicles were wearing seat belts.

They added blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.