2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.

Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.

Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.

