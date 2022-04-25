Ask the Expert
University Lakes Project moves along; officials give next steps

LSU Lakes (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will join Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and others for an important announcement on the University Lakes Project in Baton Rouge on Monday, April 25.

Officials are expected to talk about the next steps for the project.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

