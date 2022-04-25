SU student finds out she is cancer-free right before graduation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University (SU) student has found out she is cancer-free just ahead of graduation.

Natasha Dean from Oakland, California will be graduating from SU with a Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology.

According to a tweet from SU Dean will be walking across the stage cancer-free when she gets her degree.

Hello, my name is Natasha Dean from Oakland, CA. I will be graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology. Despite my cancer diagnosis I'm blessed to say that as of 5/13/22, I am degreed & #CancerFree! #WeAreSouthern #SUGrad22 #HBCU #HbcuMade #CancerSucks pic.twitter.com/qFlcBbpc0N — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) April 25, 2022

The graduation date for Southern University is Friday, May 13.

