SU student finds out she is cancer-free right before graduation

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University (SU) student has found out she is cancer-free just ahead of graduation.

Natasha Dean from Oakland, California will be graduating from SU with a Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology.

According to a tweet from SU Dean will be walking across the stage cancer-free when she gets her degree.

The graduation date for Southern University is Friday, May 13.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

