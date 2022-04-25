Oh Georgia! Clark’s grand slam helps Tigers take series against No. 14 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (30-17, 10-8 SEC) found themselves down early 5-0 to No. 14 Georgia (37-11, 10-8 SEC) after two innings, then the Tigers rallied and scored nine straight answered runs to take the game 9-5 and the series.

Ali Kilponen (16-4) improved to 16 wins on the season, and her second of the series against the Bulldogs. Kilponen got off to a rough start allowing five runs on six hits, including two two-run home runs to make it 5-0 after the first two innings. However, Kilponen rebounded nicely over the next six innings allowing just three hits and no runs while striking out six.

Georgia Clark got the Tigers back in the game in the top of the third inning with her grand slam to make it 5-4, her 13th of the season. Danieca Coffey would tie the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single.

💣💣💣 Georgia Clark = CLUTCH@georgia_clark5 hits her second grand slam of the season and the Tigers are right back in it!



The Tigers would break things open in the top of the eighth inning scoring four runs. Morgan Smith got the scoring started on an RBI single, followed by a two-run home run by Morgan Cummins, her second of the season, and then Ciara Briggs would add the last run on an RBI single of her own to make it 9-5.

Tigers take a 6-5 lead off Smith's single!



LSU will take on McNeese State on Tuesday, April 26 from Tiger Park with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

