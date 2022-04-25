Numerous storms Monday; briefly cooler mid-week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of thunderstorms will move through the local area Monday afternoon into the early evening. One or two storms embedded within this line will be capable of producing small hail and strong gusty winds.

Severe weather threat for Monday, April 25. (WAFB)

A large portion of the local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather to account for this threat. Storms will also be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall. A few localized spots may see upwards of 1-3″. This could lead to localized nuisance flooding showers and thunderstorms will begin to lose strength by sunset and dissipate by late evening.

A cold front will move through late Monday night. A couple of stray showers will be possible along and just behind this front. That means a few lingering showers will be possible into Tuesday morning. Slightly cooler air will be on the backside of this cold front. Expect below normal temperatures through Thursday morning. The kids might even want a light jacket Wednesday and Thursday mornings as sunrise lows dip into the low 50°s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, April 25. (WAFB)

The southerly flow quickly returns by end of the week. This will result in a rapid warm-up by next weekend. The weekend will see highs in the mid to upper 80°s with feels like temperatures at or near 90° during the heat of the day. Our next rain chances look slight into next week as a series of disturbances bypass the area well to the north.

High temps for next seven days through Sunday, May 1. (WAFB)

