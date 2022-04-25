Open house events for new Mississippi River bridge begin Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will host six open house events to discuss where a new Mississippi River bridge could be constructed.

During each open house, La. DOTD representatives will provide information to the public about the 10 possible alternative routes being considered and collect public comments.

Meetings are scheduled as follows:

East Baton Rouge Parish - Monday, April 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge

Iberville Parish, East Bank - Tuesday, April 26 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Gabriel Community Center, 11400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr., St. Gabriel

West Baton Rouge Parish - Wednesday, April 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Addis Community Center, 7250 LA-1, Addis;

Ascension Parish, West Bank - Thursday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Donaldsonville High School Gym, 100 Tiger Dr., Donaldsonville

Ascension Parish, East Bank - Monday, May 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Lamar Dixon Expo Center Banquet Hall, 9039 S. St, Landry Ave., Gonzales

Iberville Parish, West Bank - Tuesday, May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Carl F. Grant Civic Center, 24700 J Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine.

