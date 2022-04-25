Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Open house events for new Mississippi River bridge begin Monday

Mississippi River
Mississippi River(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will host six open house events to discuss where a new Mississippi River bridge could be constructed.

During each open house, La. DOTD representatives will provide information to the public about the 10 possible alternative routes being considered and collect public comments.

Meetings are scheduled as follows:

  • East Baton Rouge Parish - Monday, April 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
  • Iberville Parish, East Bank - Tuesday, April 26 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Gabriel Community Center, 11400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr., St. Gabriel
  • West Baton Rouge Parish - Wednesday, April 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Addis Community Center, 7250 LA-1, Addis;
  • Ascension Parish, West Bank - Thursday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Donaldsonville High School Gym, 100 Tiger Dr., Donaldsonville
  • Ascension Parish, East Bank - Monday, May 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Lamar Dixon Expo Center Banquet Hall, 9039 S. St, Landry Ave., Gonzales
  • Iberville Parish, West Bank - Tuesday, May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Carl F. Grant Civic Center, 24700 J Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine.
RELATED STORIES
Search for potential sites for new Mississippi River Bridge down to 10; Public meetings set to start late April
Mississippi River bridge project hits roadblock after lawmakers vote to divert money

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Rescue. Rehome. Repeat.
Rescue. Rehome. Repeat.
LSU's parking map for Garth Brooks' upcoming concert in Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 30.
Parking details for Garth Brooks concert available
Emergency officials responded to the Plank Road area after a police unit was shot at while an...
Man accused of shooting BRPD unit now in custody
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting that...
LSP investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Assumption Parish