THE INVESTIGATORS: Man accused of shooting at police has decades-long drug history; previously fought with officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neco Matthews, 50, is behind bars, accused of shooting at Baton Rouge Police Department officers.

The 9News Investigators have found it is not the first time he’s been accused of fighting with law enforcement.

Matthews did not have on shoes and was fresh out of the hospital in the picture police snapped of him before taking him to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after he was accused of opening fire on two BRPD officers late Sunday night.

Officers were called to Plank Road after reports of a man with a gun. Once they got there, Matthews allegedly fired multiple shots before taking off into the woods.

He has now been booked on four counts of attempted first-degree murder among other charges, and police say he also beat and choked a K-9 officer that helped catch him.

During the chaos, WAFB’s Scottie Hunter was told one bullet flew into one of the BRPD units, and one of the tires was flattened.

According to court records, this is not the first time Matthews is accused of fighting with officers. He was also arrested back in 2011 on Winbourne Avenue for allegedly pulling a knife on officers and then running out into traffic.

Court records also reveal he has a string of drug charges that go back three decades.

