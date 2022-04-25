Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hearing postponed for Kamara, others in Vegas case

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge postponed a hearing Monday in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, and two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, asked for more time to review evidence recently turned over by prosecutors.

The four men did not have to appear in court in person while Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set a new date Aug. 1. Each man remains free on bond.

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man.

More: Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14.

Kamara has yet to enter a plea for the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

LSU Lakes (Source: WAFB)
University Lakes Project Phase 1 fully funded, officials announce
EBR has 2nd highest number of new breast cancer cases annually in La.
EBR has 2nd highest number of new breast cancer cases annually in La.
EBR has 2nd highest number of new breast cancer cases annually in LA
Futurecast for Monday, April 25.
Numerous storms Monday; briefly cooler mid-week