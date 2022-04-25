Good rain chances as a cold front slowly approaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of us should get through the morning hours dry today but scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. One or two strong storms can’t be ruled out and the Storm Prediction Center has much of our area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather.

Severe weather outlook as of Monday, April 25. (WAFB)

Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and the Weather Prediction Center has much of our area under a Level 1/4 (slight) risk of flooding. Otherwise, it will be another warm day before any rain develops, with highs topping out in the mid-80s.

Flood Risk for Monday, April 25. (WAFB)

The cold front will slow to a crawl late Monday into Tuesday as it moves through the region. A few showers will remain possible into Tuesday as the front eases toward the coast, but most of the upper-level energy will have already passed the area, limiting our rain chances. It will be slightly cooler on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, April 25. (WAFB)

We’ll get to enjoy some nice weather in the wake of the front for the second half of the week, but it won’t take look for temperatures to rebound. Morning lows will reach the 50s from Wednesday through Friday, but highs will quickly return to the mid-80s by Friday.

WPC precipitation through Wednesday, April 27. (WAFB)

Into the weekend, models diverge a bit with regards to how quickly high pressure moves to our east. Warm and humid weather appears to be a good bet, with morning starts in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. For now, I’ll keep the Saturday forecast mainly dry and go with rain chances of 20%-30% on Sunday, but the weekend forecast may need some adjusting as details become clearer.

10 day forecast as of Monday, April 25. (WAFB)

