Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

FDA approves Remdesivir to treat COVID in young children

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat...
The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat COVID-19 for patients 12 years of age and older.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new weapon approved to fight COVID-19 in small children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Remdesivir to treat the virus in patients as young as 28 days old.

The antiviral drug is given as an injection.

It was previously approved for patients 12 years of age and older.

The FDA’s action makes it the first drug approved to treat COVID in kids younger than 12.

That’s important because there is still no vaccine for children under 5.

In order to receive Remdesivir, infected kids must either already be hospitalized or deemed at high risk for developing severe COVID.

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

DOTD announces ramp closures on I-12 and I-10.
DOTD schedules ramp closures on I-10, I-12 for patching
President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa...
Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning
An Arby's restaurant sign is seen in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River
In this image from infrared video provided by SpaceX, the Dragon space capsule uses parachutes...
Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to International Space Station