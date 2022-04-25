Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBR has 2nd highest number of new breast cancer cases annually in La.

EBR has 2nd highest number of new breast cancer cases annually in LA
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Data shows East Baton Rouge Parish has one of the highest numbers of new breast cancer cases annually in Louisiana.

“The national average is about 121 per 100,000,” said Dr. Everett Bonner, a Surgical Breast Oncologist at Baton Rouge General. “We’re at about 131 per 100,000, so we actually have a higher incidence than the national average.”

Bonner said EBR ranks second in the state for new breast cancer cases, falling just below Jefferson Parish.

“I think a lot of it has to do with geographic location,” said Bonner. “We have a lot of refineries up north. We have chemical plants down in Ascension Parish.”

He said Black women are at higher risk for triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive type.

“We do see in black women about a 31% mortality rate which is about 41% higher than the white counterparts in other races, so it is significant,” said Bonner.”

He said this is due to access to care and socioeconomic status.

“If you use some of the newer data and some of the new demographics and some of the new incidents of breast cancer, actually screening earlier is much better.”

Mammograms are recommended for women ages 40 and up, possibly earlier if you have a family history.

“Most people have insurance now with the affordable care act, but those who don’t have insurance or underinsured, at our high-risk program, women who come in there that don’t have insurance, don’t have adequate insurance, we have a person that’s there, can sign them up for Medicaid and get them the kind of coverage that they need,” said Bonner.

He said the earlier you get screened, the better off you will be.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

EBR has 2nd highest number of new breast cancer cases annually in LA
Earn That Raise! Top Tips To Get Promoted
Dangerous heart health myths.
Dangerous heart health myths
generic health
Get a check up at these health fairs in Baton Rouge Saturday