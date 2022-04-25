EBR has 2nd highest number of new breast cancer cases annually in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Data shows East Baton Rouge Parish has one of the highest numbers of new breast cancer cases annually in Louisiana.

“The national average is about 121 per 100,000,” said Dr. Everett Bonner, a Surgical Breast Oncologist at Baton Rouge General. “We’re at about 131 per 100,000, so we actually have a higher incidence than the national average.”

Bonner said EBR ranks second in the state for new breast cancer cases, falling just below Jefferson Parish.

“I think a lot of it has to do with geographic location,” said Bonner. “We have a lot of refineries up north. We have chemical plants down in Ascension Parish.”

He said Black women are at higher risk for triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive type.

“We do see in black women about a 31% mortality rate which is about 41% higher than the white counterparts in other races, so it is significant,” said Bonner.”

He said this is due to access to care and socioeconomic status.

“If you use some of the newer data and some of the new demographics and some of the new incidents of breast cancer, actually screening earlier is much better.”

Mammograms are recommended for women ages 40 and up, possibly earlier if you have a family history.

“Most people have insurance now with the affordable care act, but those who don’t have insurance or underinsured, at our high-risk program, women who come in there that don’t have insurance, don’t have adequate insurance, we have a person that’s there, can sign them up for Medicaid and get them the kind of coverage that they need,” said Bonner.

He said the earlier you get screened, the better off you will be.

