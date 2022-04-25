DOTD schedules ramp closures on I-10, I-12 for patching

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced there will be intermittent ramp closures on I-10 and I-12 for concrete patching and related repair work.

Officials said there will be ramp closures on I-12 West between Exit 4 (Sherwood Forest Blvd.) and Exit 1A (I-10 East) on Tuesday, April 26, through Wednesday, April 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (weather permitting).

Traffic between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and I-10 East will merge onto I-12 West at Millerville Road.

