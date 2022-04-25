Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

DOTD schedules ramp closures on I-10, I-12 for patching

DOTD announces ramp closures on I-12 and I-10.
DOTD announces ramp closures on I-12 and I-10.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced there will be intermittent ramp closures on I-10 and I-12 for concrete patching and related repair work.

Officials said there will be ramp closures on I-12 West between Exit 4 (Sherwood Forest Blvd.) and Exit 1A (I-10 East) on Tuesday, April 26, through Wednesday, April 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (weather permitting).

Traffic between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and I-10 East will merge onto I-12 West at Millerville Road.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Ernest Wilson Road under Intracoastal Bridge
Road closures start at Intracoastal Bridge with more coming
The traffic signal is out on Hooper Road at Blackwater Road in Central after a crash demolished...
Crash demolishes traffic signal in Central; crews quickly fix problem
At least one person has died after a car crash and fire on I-12 East at Millerville Wed., April...
One killed in car fire, crash on I-12 East at Millerville Road Wednesday
DOTD has announced nightly closures on I-10 to repair lighting on the interstate.
DOTD announces closures on I-10 to repair lighting, ramp closurers on I-12 W for concrete patching