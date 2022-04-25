Ask the Expert
Coast Guard suspends search for the 3 missing children in Mississippi River

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging into the Mississippi River in New Orleans, the U.S. Coast Guard said.(Kevin Duckworth/WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard suspended the search for the 3 missing children in the Mississippi River near Crescent City Bridge.

Missing is a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female, and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water Saturday evening near the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

Rescue crews searched more than 93 miles along the Mississippi River with a combined 55 total hours.

