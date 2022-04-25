Ask the Expert
Man accused of shooting BRPD unit now in custody

Emergency officials responded to the Plank Road area after a police unit was shot at while an...
Emergency officials responded to the Plank Road area after a police unit was shot at while an officer was responding to a call Sunday evening.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities report that the suspect accused of firing upon an officer responding to an emergency call on Plank Road is in police custody.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the 4600 block of Plank Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 regarding reports of someone having a gun.

Upon arrival at the scene, the individual started shooting at the officer, said a spokesperson with BRPD.

The spokesperson confirmed that a unit was struck, but no officers were injured.

Assisting agencies were on the scene helping BRPD, according to the police department.

