Man accused of shooting BRPD unit now in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities report that the suspect accused of firing upon an officer responding to an emergency call on Plank Road is in police custody.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the 4600 block of Plank Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 regarding reports of someone having a gun.

Upon arrival at the scene, the individual started shooting at the officer, said a spokesperson with BRPD.

The spokesperson confirmed that a unit was struck, but no officers were injured.

Assisting agencies were on the scene helping BRPD, according to the police department.

