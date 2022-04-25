Ask the Expert
2 people injured in gas explosion at St. Agnes Church

A gas explosion at St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge, La. sent two people to the hospital on April 25, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a gas explosion at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Monday, April 25, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The church is located on East Boulevard near Mayflower Street.

Officials said construction crews were working in the kitchen and cafeteria of the building and there was a gas leak. They added when someone on the crew lit a torch, the building exploded.

A gas explosion at St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge, La. sent two people to the hospital on April 25, 2022.(WAFB)

EMS transported the two workers to the hospital where they are listed as stable. The explosion forced the closure of Mayflower and South 10th streets to clear the debris.

