Two people shot Sunday on Stearns Street
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting in the 5700 block of Stearns Street on Sunday, April 24, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said one person was transported to a local hospital.
Both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to BRPD.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
