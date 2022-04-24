Two people shot Sunday on Stearns Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting in the 5700 block of Stearns Street on Sunday, April 24, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said one person was transported to a local hospital.

Both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

