Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Teen injured Sunday in shooting on Browning Drive

Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting of a teenager on Browning Drive near...
Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting of a teenager on Browning Drive near Goodwood.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting of a teenager on Browning Drive near Goodwood.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, a 15-year-old was injured from a gunshot during a drive-by shooting in the 10600 block of Browning Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Rescue. Rehome. Repeat.
Rescue. Rehome. Repeat.
Baton Rouge Police Department
Two people shot Sunday on Stearns Street
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in Assumption Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 24
Scattered showers Sunday, bigger rain chance early week