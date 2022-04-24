Teen injured Sunday in shooting on Browning Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting of a teenager on Browning Drive near Goodwood.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, a 15-year-old was injured from a gunshot during a drive-by shooting in the 10600 block of Browning Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

