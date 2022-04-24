Scattered showers Sunday, bigger rain chance early week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have more moisture today, which should mean more clouds, partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon showers, highs near 85.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 24 (WAFB)

Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, just prepare for a few passing showers.

An approaching cold front from the west will move through our area late Monday into Tuesday morning which will elevate our rain chances to 50% both days.

On Tuesday, we’ll be behind the front, temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 70s for highs with night lows in the 50s.

The good news is that there is no severe threat with this system, and rain amounts will be manageable. Expect dry and sunny weather Wednesday through the end of next work week.

