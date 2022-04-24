Ask the Expert
LSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in Assumption Parish

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT
ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a reported deputy-involved shooting in Assumption Parish.

Officials say on Sunday, April 24 just after 7:30 a.m. detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deputy-involved shooting involving at least one of their deputies.

The shooting happened on Louisiana Highway 398 near Labadieville.

One person was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, LSP added.

State Police say this is an active investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if planning to travel through the area.

