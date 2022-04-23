Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

White adjusts to top Purple, 59-31, in LSU Spring Game but starting QB still unknown

The defense dominated most of the first half but the offense eventually got rolling in a 59-31 win for White over Purple in the LSU Spring Game.
By Jacques Doucet and Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The defense dominated most of the first half of the annual LSU Spring Game but the offense eventually got rolling and found the end zone a lot in a 59-31 win for White over Purple on Saturday, April 23.

The question of who will be LSU’s starting quarterback is nowhere close to being answered. All four threw touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Myles Brennan was 11-of-17 with 99 yards and one touchdown. Garrett Nussmeier was 9-of-16 for 136 yards and one touchdown. Jayden Daniels was 3-of-9 for 68 yards and a touchdown but he also rushed for a score. Walker Howard was 3-of-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown.

BOX SCORE

Running back John Emery Jr. seemed to deliver positive results on all of his carries, despite not feeling outstanding. He had four rushes for 24 yards. Tre Bradford was the leading rusher with 86 yards on nine carries. Josh Williams found the end zone twice, finishing with 10 carries for 53 yards.

LSU tight end Jack Bech (80) scored an 8-yard touchdown in the second half of the LSU Spring...
LSU tight end Jack Bech (80) scored an 8-yard touchdown in the second half of the LSU Spring Game on April 23.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Jack Bech led all receivers with six catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, which was probably the catch of the day. He tipped the ball to himself after it had been tipped by safety Sage Ryan.

The defense finished with six sacks.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to shots allegedly fired inside a...
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping, sexual assault of woman in parking garage

Latest News

White adjusts to top Purple, 59-31, in LSU Spring Game but starting QB still unknown
LSU Tigers
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game
Kelly pushes Tigers hard as spring comes to an end
LSU defensive linemen Maason Smith (0) and Jaquelin Roy (99)
SIZE MATTERS: LSU looks to win the trenches on defense with Smith and Roy