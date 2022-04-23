Ask the Expert
SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing man last seen in Livingston Parish

William ‘Frankie’ Poff, 39
William 'Frankie' Poff, 39
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on Friday, April 22 in Livingston Parish.

Deputies with LPSO say they’re working with Louisiana State Police in searching for William ‘Frankie’ Poff, 39, who was last seen near Jewel Watts Road traveling towards Varnado Road in Walker.

William ‘Frankie’ Poff, 39
William 'Frankie' Poff, 39

Caregivers say Poff suffers from a mental impairment and are concerned for his safety.

Poff is six feet tall and weighs about 190 lbs.

The man was last seen wearing a sleeveless camoflauge shirt, red/black shorts and white socks with gray/black shoes.

William ‘Frankie’ Poff, 39
William 'Frankie' Poff, 39

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

