People from all over country traveling to see blues legends in Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival wrapped up day one of the big weekend. Organizers said people from all over the country traveled to see the blues in the Capital City.

“We have a good seat out here, and it is just beautiful, and I just hope everybody enjoys themselves and have a good time,” said Arlene Tilley from Baton Rouge.

Mallory Tate Sr. said coming out to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival is a part of his family’s tradition.

“Been coming since I was a toddler, and I’m 52 years old,” said Tate, who lives in Baton Rouge.

“We’ve been all closed up and in the house because of COVID and all that, so it’s just great to finally get out and have a good time,” said Demeico Tate.

The Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation Kim Neustrom said they have been planning for this weekend’s event for two years.

“I’ve met a lot of people,” said Neustrom. “Groups of friends that have traveled in from Houston from Florida from New Mexico, North Carolina.”

“I love to see everything coming back,” said Tonnie Pointer, chef at Rio Tacos and Tequila. “We opened in the pandemic, and now it’s like we have all these festivals and concerts and everything coming back, and it just helps the business.”

From street tacos to more than 35 bands and musicians and artists, there’s something for everyone at Blues Fest.

“Come out,” said Tilley. “You can buy jewelry, you can get snowballs, ice cream, and if you want something else to drink, you can get that too.”

“Even though the blues stem from hard times and sad times and challenges, I think that it’s indicative of the past several years that we’ve all lived through,” said Neustrom.

She’s excited to see everyone downtown celebrating the rich culture that’s right here in the Capital City.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.