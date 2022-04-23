No. 21 LSU picks up huge road win against No. 13 Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (29-16, 9-7 SEC) picked up a huge win on the road against No. 13 Georgia (36-10, 9-7 SEC) 8-1 on Friday, April 22 from Jack Turner Stadium in Athens.
The Tigers scored eight runs on 12 hits while committing no errors, striking out three times and drawing five walks. All-American Taylor Pleasants was 3-for-4 with an RBI, two doubles, and a home run, her 10th of the season. McKenzie Redoutey added three RBI for LSU while going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Freshman Sydney Peterson led the sixth inning off with a solo home run to left-center field, her first collegiate blast of the season, to put the Tigers up 6-0. Peterson finished the game with 2-for-4 with including a double.
Ali Kilponen (15-4) picked up the win for the Tigers after pitching seven innings, allowing four hits and one run, a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kilponen struck out six while walking three.
The Tigers will look for the series win on Saturday, April 23 with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m., the game will be televised on ESPNU.
