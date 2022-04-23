Ask the Expert
LSU sweeps Missouri with 8-6 win in final game of series

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was able to secure a sweep of Missouri with an 8-6 win in the third and final game of the series on Saturday, April 23.

LSU improved to 27-12 overall and 10-8 in the SEC.

Bryce Collins (2-0) picked up the win by limiting Missouri to one run on three hits. He struck out four batters.

Catcher Tyler McManus, rightfielder Josh Pearson, and third baseman Jacob Berry drove in two runs each to lift LSU to the win. LSU had 11 total hits in the game.

LSU will next face UNO in New Orleans on Tuesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

