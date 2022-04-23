Get a check up at these health fairs in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are two health fairs scheduled on Saturday, April 23 in Baton Rouge. Anyone looking to check the status of their health is encouraged to attend.

BATON ROUGE DELTA ALUMNAE CHAPTER OF DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY, INC. ANNUAL HEALTH FAIR

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will co-host its annual spring health fair. The event will take place at the Southern University Law Center, located at 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Dr. The event is is free to all participants. Lunch will be provided, according to organizers. The Louisiana Department of Health will provide a fourth dose the Pfizer COVID vaccine to those who are eligible. A lunch and learn program will begin at noon after remarks from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Councilwoman Chauna Banks. Pre-registration is recommended. The health fair is also co-hosted by the Southern University Law Center and Southern University Law Center’s Vulnerable Communities and Peoples Initiative.

WALMART WELLNESS DAY

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Walmart is inviting communities to get healthy during Walmart Wellness Day. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, vision screenings, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

BOOST THE COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the St. Gabriel Health Clinic is hosting a health fair at the Gardere Center for Primary Car located at 1707 Gardere Lane 70810. Attendees will be able to receive free Pap smears and mammograms, free COVID Vaccines, COVID tests for travel, a wellness exam physical with basic labs, and free giveaways. For those who get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, organizer say you will receive a free gift card.

The St. Gabriel Health Clinic is hosting a health fair Sat., April 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. (St. Gabriel Health Clinic)

