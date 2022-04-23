Decent weekend weather before next cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a few small rain chances, but nothing to spoil your weekend plans.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 23 (WAFB)

Starting with Saturday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, warm and breezy, with highs in the mid 80s and a stray shower possible.

Sunday will feature more moisture, which should mean a few more clouds with a slightly higher rain chance, 30% scattered in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with breezy conditions. Again, whatever we get this weekend will be brief and light, so keep your outdoor plans. We’re setting the stage for a better rain chance on Monday and Tuesday, as the next low-pressure system and cold front comes to town.

As of now, we have an equal 50/50 chance both days, with no threat of severe weather. We’ll keep you posted if that changes. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Monday, but Tuesday should be a bit cooler, highs in the mid to upper 70s behind the next front. Expect a nice string of dry days from Wednesday through the following Saturday. Also expect a steady warming trend with highs approaching 90 by the end of next week.

