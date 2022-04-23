Cade Doughty walks-off Missouri on RBI single in the 10th inning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (26-12, 9-8 SEC) won their second game of the season in walk-off fashion on a Cade Doughty RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning scoring Josh Stevenson who led the 10th inning off with a leadoff double.

Doughty’s single was his first hit of the night and was RBI No. 37 on the season.

C. DOUGHTY AND THE “C” IS FOR CLUTCH 🥶 pic.twitter.com/kG5r4I1gy9 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 23, 2022

It was a back-and-forth game between the two Tigers, LSU jumped on the board first on a lead-off home run by Dylan Crews to make it 1-0. Missouri would add two runs in the top of the third to take their first lead of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Brayden Jobert would hit a solo home run to left-center field, his 11th of the season to tie the game at 2-2. The Tigers would retake the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Tyler McManus home run to make it 3-2.

brb picking our jaw up off the floor 😱@tmac_2566 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/8lAlU3svcM — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 23, 2022

Missouri would answer in the top of the eighth inning on a solo home run of their own to tie it at 3-3. Riley Cooper (3-2) picked up the win in relief after pitching 1.1 innings, allowing two hits, and striking out one.

LSU will go for the sweep with the first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

