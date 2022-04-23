Ask the Expert
‘Buckle Up in Your Truck’ campaign begins

By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The following information is from a Baton Rouge Police Department press release:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Buckle up in your Truck campaign starts Saturday, April 23 and ends Saturday, April 30. Baton Rouge Police plan to conduct patrols, motorcycle enforcement, and high neighborhood bicycle enforcement.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is funding this high visibility enforcement and awareness campaign to encourage seat belt usage and reduce unrestrained injuries or fatalities among pickup truck drivers and occupants.

Pickup trucks make up approximately 25% or more of the registered vehicles in Louisiana. Pickup truck drivers and passengers fall well behind occupants of regular passenger vehicles when it comes to wearing seat belts.

According to the 2017 LHSC Seatbelt Observation Survey, pickup truck seatbelt compliance was very low when compared to passenger vehicles.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is reminding its motoring community that all occupants in a motor vehicle, regardless of age and seating position are required to be restrained at all times. The driver of the vehicle will be cited if an unrestrained passenger is under the age of 17.

For more information, click here.

