BRFD places 3rd in Florida beach’s firefighter competition

Baton Rouge Fire Department brings back a 3rd place trophy after competing in the 2022...
Baton Rouge Fire Department brings back a 3rd place trophy after competing in the 2022 Pensacola Beach Firefighters Challenge this weekend.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced Saturday that its firefighters placed third in this year’s Pensacola Beach Firefighters Challenge in Florida.

“Way to represent the Baton Rouge Fire Department and city of Baton Rouge!” wrote a BRFD official on the department’s Facebook page.

Pensacola Sports held the 2022 Pensacola Beach Firefighters Challenge on April 22-23.

According to the event’s organizer, the Pensacola Beach Firefighters Challenge is a timed course where participants must perform obstacles in the sand while wearing full structural firefighting gear, including boots, gloves, air packs, helmets, and masks. Obstacles include forced entry, charged hose pull, kaiser sled, dummy drag, and hose hoist.

St. George Fire Department also competed in the Pensacola Beach Firefighters Challenge.

