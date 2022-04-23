17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 17-year-old girl has been killed after a shooting at an apartment complex off Florida Blvd. on Friday, April 22 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officials state that the shooting occurred at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 6:50 p.m.
The girl was airlifted to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
This remains an ongoing investigation, we will provide more information once it is provided.
