A warm, breezy weekend ahead with a few showers possible on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday morning begins with temperatures around 60° to the low 60°s for metro Baton Rouge and we could see a patch or two of light fog early as well.

Into the afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy to a sun/cloud mix with winds out of the SE and SSE running at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. The Storm Team will add in spotty showers for Saturday afternoon too, but the vast majority of the area will stay dry.

Sunday starts off in the mid 60°s with afternoon highs again climbing into the mid 80°s. Like Saturday, the afternoon will get breezy. But the bigger difference for Sunday will be the 30% rain chance during the afternoon hours.

A cold front rolls into Louisiana from the northwest on Monday, exiting along the southeast coast on Tuesday. Expect scattered-to-numerous showers and occasional thunderstorms on Monday with the rains lingering into Tuesday.

The good news is that severe weather does not appear to be a concern and most of the area is likely to less than 0.5″ of rain. Sunshine returns for the rest of the workweek with a steady warm-up that will have highs nearing 90° by the following weekend April 30-May 1.

