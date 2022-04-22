Staying warm, a few showers possible by Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy, warm, and dry weather continues across the area today.

Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s, with east-southeast winds of 10-15 mph.

Weather continues to look nearly perfect for tonight’s Live After Five downtown featuring Kenny Neal and LSU Baseball.

Little change is expected into Saturday, although we may see a little more in the way of cloud cover. Look for a morning start in the low 60s, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 80s. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but the vast majority of us should stay dry. The forecast is a good one for the first day of Baton Rouge Blues Festival, but don’t forget the sunscreen if going to check out the music downtown.

Increasing moisture and weakening high pressure should allow for a few showers to develop by Sunday afternoon. Rain chances are posted around 30%, with highs again reaching the mid 80s. Blues Festival should be able to get all of the music in, but passing showers can’t be ruled out, so keep an eye on our First Alert Weather App.

Our next cold front is still slated to arrive early next week. Model guidance continues to struggle a bit with timing, but it appears most likely that the front will move through late Monday or early Tuesday.

Scattered showers and a few t-storms can be expected with the front, but no severe weather is expected. Rain amounts should be modest, generally coming in under a half-inch for most.

In the wake of that front, drier weather returns for the remainder of next week into the weekend. High pressure looks as though it may build overhead by late in the week, potentially sending our highs soaring to near 90 degrees. Summer is just around the corner...

