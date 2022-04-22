Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Staying warm, a few showers possible by Sunday

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy, warm, and dry weather continues across the area today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22(WAFB)

Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s, with east-southeast winds of 10-15 mph.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22(WAFB)

Weather continues to look nearly perfect for tonight’s Live After Five downtown featuring Kenny Neal and LSU Baseball.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22(WAFB)

Little change is expected into Saturday, although we may see a little more in the way of cloud cover. Look for a morning start in the low 60s, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 80s. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but the vast majority of us should stay dry. The forecast is a good one for the first day of Baton Rouge Blues Festival, but don’t forget the sunscreen if going to check out the music downtown.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22(WAFB)

Increasing moisture and weakening high pressure should allow for a few showers to develop by Sunday afternoon. Rain chances are posted around 30%, with highs again reaching the mid 80s. Blues Festival should be able to get all of the music in, but passing showers can’t be ruled out, so keep an eye on our First Alert Weather App.

Our next cold front is still slated to arrive early next week. Model guidance continues to struggle a bit with timing, but it appears most likely that the front will move through late Monday or early Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22(WAFB)

Scattered showers and a few t-storms can be expected with the front, but no severe weather is expected. Rain amounts should be modest, generally coming in under a half-inch for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22(WAFB)

In the wake of that front, drier weather returns for the remainder of next week into the weekend. High pressure looks as though it may build overhead by late in the week, potentially sending our highs soaring to near 90 degrees. Summer is just around the corner...

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 22(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to shots allegedly fired inside a...
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping, sexual assault of woman in parking garage

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 10 p.m. WEATHER: Thursday, April 21
FIRST ALERT 10 p.m. WEATHER: Thursday, April 21
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, April 21
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, April 21
FIRST ALERT 6 p.m. FORECAST: Thursday, April 21
FIRST ALERT 6 p.m. FORECAST: Thursday, April 21
wx rain chances 042122
Warm weekend before cold front arrives next week