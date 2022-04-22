Ask the Expert
Repair work prompts closure of road UNDER Intracoastal Bridge

Ernest Wilson Road under Intracoastal Bridge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the road beneath the Intracoastal Bridge will be closed so repair work can be done.

According to officials, Ernest Wilson Drive will be closed between Capital Drive and Mahaffey Road from Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. through Monday, April 25, at 6 a.m.

Officials added the roadway will be closed again the following Friday through Monday.

DOTD noted the road work is associated with the replacement of the Intracoastal Bridge.

