Deputies capture inmate who escaped Ascension Parish Jail

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish inmate spent less than two hours on the run before being captured and returned to jail.

Deputies said Albert James Smith, 36, escaped from the Ascension Parish Jail in Donaldsonville on Friday, April 22. He was captured about a quarter of a mile from the jail, authorities said.

Albert James Smith (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Another inmate who attempted to escape was captured before ever leaving the prison grounds, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Donovan Jackson said.

Smith scaled a 13-foot fence topped with razor-sharp wire in the prison’s recreation yard, Jackson said. He added the inmate cut himself in several places during the escape.

Smith, who is from Denham Springs, was initially arrested on April 5 on charges of possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, a parole violation, and three bench warrants.

He will now face additional charges tied to his escape.

