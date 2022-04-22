Ask the Expert
Juvenile shot off Staring Lane

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was reportedly shot on Avis Avenue, off Staring Lane, in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The age of the victim was not announced.

Investigators on the scene said the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating what happened.

